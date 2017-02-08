Mosimane praises Themba Zwane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has praised Themba Zwane for his contribution in his team’s 1-0 win over Bloemfontein Celtic in an Absa Premiership clash at the Dr Molemela Stadium.

Zwane came on as a substitute, replacing midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi while Leonardo Castro who assisted the goal came on for Anthony Laffor.

Zwane dribbled two celtic defenders before putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Zwane came in and sealed it. Only him and Surprise Moriri can do this. Even the goal he scored against Highlands Park he came in from outside and came inside and scored the goal,” said Mosimane.

Mosimane admitted that winning against Celtic at home was not easy but said the Champions League experience helped them.

“The main aim was to try and win the game. We’ve got experience from the Champions League. We know how to play games like this under stress and under pressure,’ added Mosimane.

Mosimane was happy with one goal scored by his side, saying one nil win is three points.

“They also had chances to take it but that’s football. Football is not about should have or could have. What happened is that we scored one goal. One goal is three points,” concluded Mosimane.

-Ntsako Mashaba