Mosimane takes stock of CAF glory

Man of the moment Pitso Mosimane is never short of something to say.

However, after accepting his CAF coach of the year award, the Mamelodi Sundowns coach was at his modest best.

Although he was never seen as a clear favourite, coaching Sundowns to CAF Champions League glory put the Brazilians and Mosimane in a great space to win awards and that happened at the Glo-CAF Awards in Abuja, Nigeria, last Thursday.

The evening had a yellow ring to it, as Sundowns’ Ugandan goalkeeper Denis Onyango was named CAF player of the year for players based on the continent, while Sundowns were named club of the year for 2016.

While he tried not to bask too much in glory, Mosimane highlighted the four years that Sundowns put gears in motion in order for recent accolades to come thick and fast.

“I feel acknowledged and honoured because we have played football nonstop for 17 months, which is not easy,” Mosimane said.

“These accolades are a highlight for me and everyone associated with the club and it is unbelievable.

“It took us four years to get us where we are at the moment.

“It took all those years of planning and I must also say that I have a good technical team around me who make lots of input in preparations.

“We work very hard on the pitch and outside the pitch‚ which is something that people don’t know.

“We want to create a global product and it takes lots of hard work and planning to achieve that.

“I always tell the players about the evolution of cellphones and cars.

“We must always strive to improve because if you stay on the same level people will catch up with you.”

Even though he may have some weeks to celebrate the awards, the former Bafana Bafana coach, who is a hot target of Egyptian side Zamalek, is aware that his side will be targeted when the Absa Premiership resumes next month.

Due to their demanding calender that saw them play domestic, continental and Club World Cup matches, Sundowns are behind in the PSL, sitting seventh on the log with 19 points after nine matches.

Other teams are on 15 matches, while log leaders Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United are on 13 and 14 matches respectively.

“Opponents are going to plan accordingly against us and it is going to be difficult but it is part of football,” Mosimane said.

“You saw how difficult it was to play against Baroka FC when we returned from the World Cup but we will prepare well against all our opponents and work harder on our game.”

MMASEKEPE MATSEBANE

mmasekepem@thenewage.co.za