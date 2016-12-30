Mother devastated at soldier son’s death

The mother of a soldier killed in the DRC has told of her heartbreak when the news of her son’s death were broken to her. “My heart sank. For a while I lost my breath and thinking capacity.

It was like I was dead myself. He was everything for this family, a father, a brother,” Masechaba Mokhothu said. “He was the breadwinner supporting his siblings and his son. It was just difficult to accept.” Described as a dancer and an aspiring paratrooper, her son Moalosi Mokhothu “Bushi” Mokhothu is coming home today to his final resting place.

The 27 year old had gone to the Democratic Republic of Congo to help maintain peace among the government and rebels, but on December 19 he was gunned down when members of the Mayi Mayi and Allied Democratic Forces groups attacked the SANDF position near Butembu.

On the day after he died he was saluted by President Jacob Zuma for his courage, contribution and his selflessness towards the liberation of the captives.

Ironically, Mokhothu’s career goal was to one day be a presidential bodyguard. On top of being a big dreamer, Mokhothu was an avid dancer who single handedly founded the Bokamoso Traditional Dance Group in his home town of Botshabelo, Free State.

“As a community member, he was involved in various projects with the youth of Botshabelo township. These projects included mentoring and training young people in stage drama and street soccer. This gallant soldier performed duties not only for the benefit of the people of South Africa but for the entire African continent.

Therefore, his death was not in vain,” the SANDF said. To honour him, the SANDF will inscribe his name on the wall of remembrance and acknowledge him as a hero.

Among those in attendance will be the acting chief of the SANDF, Lt-Gen Zimpande Msimang and chief of the South African Army Lt-Gen Lindile Yam.

DUDU DUBE AND BECKER SEMELA| news@thenewage.co.za