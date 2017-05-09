Mother who ‘faked’ kidnapping of baby in court

The biological mother of baby Siwaphiwe and her lover Phumlani Mbokazi‚ accused of orchestrating the kidnapping are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The pair are accused of misleading police into embarking on a massive search for the one-month-old baby.

Baby Siwaphiwe’s mother in March reported that she had been hijacked and that the alleged hijackers sped off with her car, while her one-month-old baby was still in the back seat.

The car was later found abandoned in Montclair with the baby missing.

Following a two day search led by police and community members. The one-month-old baby girl was found in the early hours of Sunday morning at the Marianhill toll plaza, when the police saw a suspicious car.

Mbambo and Mbokazi were both released on R1‚000 bail.

