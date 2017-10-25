Motlanthe slated for NEC position

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Jolidee Matongo yesterday said it was within the rights of branches to nominate whoever they felt is best suited to serve in the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Last Thursday, the John Nkadimeng branch in Houghton, Johannesburg met for a general branch meeting where they nominated Kgalema Motlanthe to serve in the ANC’s NEC.

Branch chairperson Stanley Letsoalo said: “We said as much as we are preaching unity, it is important for someone like Motlanthe, who can give us wisdom and who can share with incoming NEC members his experience because it will make or break the ANC.”

Matongo said internal processes of the ANC still had to be followed whereby individuals nominated were given an opportunity to accept or decline the nomination.

Letsoalo said Motlanthe did not decline the nomination and as a principled leader of the ANC would respect the wishes of ANC branches. Matongo said there could be many branches that nominated Motlanthe for whatever position as they wish for now, whether or not he will be on the ballot depends on him.

The John Nkadimeng branch in Houghton also nominated deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC president and Lindiwe Sisulu to be his deputy.

Matongo said if Motlanthe did serve as an ANC NEC member after the December elective conference he would bring a great wealth of knowledge. Last month Motlanthe criticised President Jacob Zuma in a radio interview, saying: “A president is a symbol of a nation’s unity and confidence,” and said the problem with the president was the allegations he was facing.

Motlanthe stirred up more faction disquiet after he quoted excerpts from struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada’s letter written early last year asking Zuma to resign.

Zuma did not attend the funeral.

REFILWE MAGASHULE

refilwem@thenewage.co.za