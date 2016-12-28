Motorist in court for bribery

A motorists is expected appear at the Tembisa magistrate court for allegedly bribing a traffic officer on Wednesday.

The 28-year old was arrested in the Ekurhuleni township on Monday when he offered R250 to a member of the National Traffic Police to avoid having his vehicle from being confiscated by authorities.

The officer was in the process of removing the car’s licence when the motorist offered him the money.

The man has been detained at the Tembisa police station.

A report released by the Minister of transport Dipuo Peters indicated that un-roadworthy vehicles are one of the main contributors to crashes and fatalities on the roads with about 10% of collisions attributed to vehicle factors.

Meanwhile three motorists have been arrested on allegations of bribery since the start of the festive season after two of them were arrested by a single officer in the Eastern Cape.

-TNA Reporter