Motsepe punts for Van Zyl

South African billionaire and Mamelodi Sundowns’ president Patrice Motsepe turned down a unanimous nomination as chairperson-elect of Sanlam, and instead proposed that the board appoint the hugely experienced Johan van Zyl as the new chairperson, the firm’s board of directors said.

In 2004, Sanlam formed part of the Financial Services Charter and its target was to get 10% of black economic empowerment deals.

The company sealed a deal with the firm Ubuntu Botho, controlled by Motsepe with a 55% stake of that company.

Motsepe acquired a 6% stake in Sanlam for R1.3bn, where he contributed R200m of his own cash, with the balance funded by debt.

The position of the Sanlam chairperson follows the imminent retirement of incumbent Desmond Smith after the company’s annual general meeting in June this year. Smith served as chairperson since 2010. However, Van Zyl was appointed chairperson-elect while Motsepe retains his position as deputy chairperson.

Sipho Nkosi, who has served as an independent non-executive director on the board since 2006, has been appointed as the lead independent nonexecutive director.

“Patrice was the board’s choice but it respects his decision and recommendation that Van Zyl, a consummate leader, is well positioned to take over as chairperson. His association with Sanlam and industry experience will add value to the future direction and growth of the company for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Smith said.

SELLO RABOTHATA |sellor@thenewage.co.za