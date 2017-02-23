Motsoaledi grilled by MPs on Esidimeni deaths

HEALTH Minister Aaron Motsoaledi yesterday reiterated the plea by Esidimeni families for their grief not to be turned into a political football. This as Motsoaledi faced a barrage of tough questions from members of Parliament who demanded responsibility on the deaths of more than 100 mentally ill patients.

The patients died after they were transferred from Life Esidimeni following the decision by the Gauteng department of health to terminate its long-running contract with the facility. Motsoaledi fielded question, from MPs who accused him of failing to act to prevent the tragedy. Earlier, before the debate in Parliament, families released a statement saying their pain must not be used for political points scoring.

The families have also issued a stern warning to lawyers not to hound them as they preferred to deal with lawyers who have represented them from day one. The families warned Parliament not to delay the implementation of the recommendations of the ombudsman. The EFF has accused Motsoaledi of not wanting to take responsibility for the death. However, Motsoaledi has dismissed the statement. The DA’s Wilmot James accused Motsoaledi of responding too late. Motsoaledi said a panel had been set up to review the Mental Health Act and the National Health Act following recommendations by the ombudsman. The minister has vowed that no stone will be left unturned in pursuing justice for the families.

leratod@thenewage.co.za

-Lerato Diale