MPs to grill economics cluster’s ministers

PUBLIC Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will be asked whether “she intends to resign” in the light of her failure to hold to account boards and executives of state-owned enterprises when she attends Parliament tomorrow. Brown is scheduled to be in the legislature as part of the economics cluster and will be obliged to respond to this question from DA MP Natasha Mazzone.

In light of allegations surfacing in respect of incidences of state capture in state-owned enterprises reporting to her and her failure to hold the boards and executives to account, does she intend to resign? Mazzone is set to ask the minister.

Elsabe Ntlangwini, an EFF MP, will ask whether any of Brown’s close associates, family members or any member of her staff “conducted” business with state-owned entities reporting to her since she was appointed minister of Public Enterprises in May 2014? The high cost of communication in South Africa, as well as the republic’s nuclear energy plans, also feature in questions for tomorrow.

Senior ANC MP Lerumo Kalako is expected to ask Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi what progress her department has made with regard to attempts to bring down the high costs of data to ensure that citizens of all strata of society will be able to communicate without the challenge of high costs.

“Is there a possibility of costs falling in the near future?” DA MP David Maynier wants to know from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba if he had ever met – over the government’s new nuclear build programme – with any representatives of the World Bank.

Energy Minister David Mahlobo is expected to answer to a question posed by another EFF MP on “why is he seemingly in a rush to expedite a nuclear energy deal that South Africa cannot afford?” Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane will need to respond to a question posed by ANC MP Mandla Mandela to explain how threats faced by the mining industry are being dealt with. And also of plans put in place to mitigate specified threats, in particular the threat of “retrenchments” currently occurring across the mining sector.

-Dennis Cruywagen