Mpumalanga mum on next president

THE ANC in Mpumalanga was noncommittal yesterday with regard to its presidential options ahead of the party’s elective conference in less than four weeks. The two main contenders MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa both held seemingly well supported rallies in Mpumalanga as the ANC presidential race entered its final stretch.

“We cannot comment on the measure of support for each candidate as the province has not concluded the voting process,” Mpumalanga ANC spokesperson Sasekani Manzini said. The ANC had given Sunday as the deadline for their branches to wrap up nominating voting delegates, who will elect the next party president, during their branch general meetings.

Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza, who is regarded as a kingmaker ahead of the elective conference, leads the province with the second biggest voting block after KwaZulu-Natal. According to media reports, ward 17 branch in Mpumalanga’s capital city of Mbombela have disregarded Mabuza’s call for unity and nominated Ramaphosa for the ANC presidency.

The media report further stated that all other Mpumalanga regions and the provincial executive committee had resolved that Mabuza should be the next deputy president but are indecisive about the position of president. Manzini did not want to comment on the media report and The New Age’s attempts to get hold of Mabuza proved unsuccessful.

According to the ANC, the elective conference to be held from December 16-20 is expected to be attended by 5 240 voting delegates and 90% of such voting delegates will be delegates elected at properly quorate branch general meetings.

-Refilwe Magashule