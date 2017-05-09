M&R expects more than 20% decline in earnings

Engineering and construction giant Murray & Roberts has reported that it expects more than a 20% decline in basic earnings per share (EPS) and basic headline earnings per share (Heps) for the year ended June 30, 2017.

The company said that the figure would be less than the basic EPS of 189 cents and the basic Heps of 158 cents reported for the previous comparative reporting period. Murray and Roberts said that it was “affected by additional costs, not accounted for in the interim financial results, associated with the completion of the remaining four building projects in the Middle East, scheduled to be completed by the end of the 2017 calendar year”.

The company also announced its exit from the Middle East following a disposal of its infrastructure and building business to Firefly investments. This transaction is worth $23m (R312m). “Closure of this business is very costly, mainly due to increased costs associated with the remaining construction work on the last four projects, as well as an unfavourable arbitration ruling on a subcontractor claim on a project which was completed in 2011,” it said.

Overall, Murray and Roberts hailed the three continuing business platforms (excluding the infrastructure and building platform) as “performing in line with management’s expectations”. The company’s oil and gas platform was affected by the market as it remains depressed, despite the stabilisation of the oil price around $50 per barrel. Investment in this sector, the company said, remained low and there were no new major capital projects that the platform is working on. Liquefied natural gas is expected to be in oversupply until 2021 and investment in new capacity to meet demand after 2021 will present new opportunities.

Earnings for 2017 financial year are expected to be at the low point for this platform. The company’s underground mining platform is reported to show encouraging signs that the metals and minerals cycle has turned and that producers are gradually starting to reinvest in the mining sector. The platform expects strong growth in the short to medium term.

Market conditions have improved in South Africa, Zambia and Australasia, while the US and Canadian markets are a bit slower to recover. In the power and water platform, M&R said that the Medupi and Kusile power station projects remain the main source of income for this platform.

The recent loss of Eskom’s Duvha unit 3 tender to Dongfang, a company based in China, was a major disappointment, as the next major power project opportunity is expected to be the Khanyisa IPP coal-fired power station. Construction work for this project is only expected to start late in the 2018 calendar year.

-THELMA NGOMA|thelman@thenewage.co.za