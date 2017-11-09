Msimanga to pay funeral expenses for kids killed by streetlight

Executive Mayor Solly Msimanga has announced that he will pay for the funeral of five children who were killed by a streetlight in Soshanguve.

This comes after five children died when a high mast light ring fell on them in which four of them were declared dead on the scene while the fifth one died in Dr George Mukhari Hospital after being transported by emergency services during the weekend.

“We will get to the bottom of what occasioned these deaths and provide details of what happened,” said Msimanga.

Press Statement: Mayor Msimanga to pay for funerals of deceased children@CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/JrknhR6oAI — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) November 9, 2017

On Monday, angry Soshanguve residents chased Msimanga when he came to pay his respects to the families of the five children.

It is said that the residents are angry at the mayor because he came to the area in September to address the street lights issue and promised that things will be fixed within three weeks but that did not happen.

In a statement released by Msimanga on Sunday, he blamed electricity infrastructure thieves for the deaths.

“We find ourselves in sorrow following the deviant acts of villains hell-bent on thieving the City’s infrastructure. It is unfortunate that this vandalisation of electricity wires has terminated the lives of innocent souls,” said Msimanga.

Meanwhile, the South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) blamed the Tshwane municipality for poor maintenance.

