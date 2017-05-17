Msinga protesters in court following violent protests

At least 18 protesters are due to appear at the Msinga Magistrate’s Court charged with public violence and malicious damage to property.

This comes after a group of protesters had blocked all main roads into Msinga with stones and burning tyres. They also damaged property and looted shops in Msinga.

The protesters are allegedly dissatisfied with the level of service delivery in the area and were demanding answers from the local municipality.

Five police vehicles were damaged when protesters hurled stones at police, and the KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa condemned the illegal violent protests.

“Although citizens have a right to protest in a peaceful manner, it is totally unacceptable for a community to embark on such violent protests where property is damaged and lives are endangered. The police who were on the scene to maintain law and order were also attacked indicating that they have no respect for the rule of law.

“We appeal to citizens to involve their community leaders to resolve their concerns in a peaceful manner. The police have an obligation in terms of the constitution to take action and arrest those who break the law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense in the area with some of the roads still being barricade with stones and burning tyres.

Police continue to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of all citizens.

-Simangele Legodi