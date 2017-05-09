MTN takes Iranian Net stake

MTN said yesterday it had signed a preliminary agreement to invest about R540m in Iranian broadband provider, Iranian Net, for a 49% stake, with further investments of about R3.4bn in both equity and loans to facilitate Iranian Net meeting its rollout targets over the next five years.

The agreement remains subject to finalising suitable transaction agreements. Iranian Net has a national licence for the construction and operation of an optical data transmission network and fibre optic access network.

This investment, should it be completed, represents an opportunity to capitalise on the continued strong growth expected in the Iranian broadband market, with an initial focus on eight of the main cities.

