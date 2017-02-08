MTN’s losing streak continues

Telecoms giant MTN Group yesterday cautioned its investors that it would report a loss for the 2016 financial year due in large part to the regulatory fine imposed on it in its biggest market, Nigeria.

The operator has had a tough run in Nigeria after facing a series of legal breaches. Most recently Nigeria’s central bank suspended MTN’s dividend payments until further notice.

The directive was taken as a result of investigations into alleged “unscrupulous violation” of the Foreign Exchange Act and this could spell financial disaster for MTN, one analyst said.

This was after MTN was fined $5.2bn (R70bn) by the Nigerian Communications Commission for failing to register subscribers, as requested by law.

The fine was reduced to $3.9bn. MTN is the largest mobile phone company in Nigeria, and accounts for a third of MTN’s revenue. Yesterday shares in MTN, which fell more than 4% at market open, were 3.82% lower at R113.25, the lowest level since December.

The operator also has a host of other matters that contributed to the decline.

MTN has had foreign exchange losses in several operations; losses from joint ventures and associates; additional depreciation resulting from prior hyperinflation adjustments in MTN Irancell; Zakhele Futhi black economic empowerment scheme tax and share-based payment charges and professional fees incurred in respect of the settlement of the Nigerian regulatory fine and planned listing.

The operator also said the 2016 numbers would be “negatively impacted by the under-performance MTN Nigeria and MTN South Africa in the first half of 2016”.

MTN Nigeria’s first half performance was impacted by the disconnection of 4.5 million subscribers in February 2016 in compliance with subscriber registration requirements of the Nigerian Communications Commission.

-TNA REPORTER