Mugabe fine as President Zuma sends special envoys to tense Zim

President Jacob Zuma has on Wednesday confirmed that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is currently confined in his home amidst what appears to be an ongoing coup in the country.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency, Zuma spoke to Mugabe earlier today and he said that he is fine.

Earlier, Zimbabwe Major General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics, made a statement on national television confirming that the military had officially seized power.

“We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice,” he said.

Related: Zimbabwe military’s statement after seizing power

However, the military has repeatedly denied that its actions amount to a coup and that the safety of Mugabe and his family is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, Zuma has announced that as per his capacity as Chair of SADC will be sending Minister of Defence & Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of State Security, Adv Bongani Bongo to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

Earlier Zuma issued a statement urging for calm and restraint in the country.

President Zuma says he has noted with great concern the unfolding political situation in the Republic of #Zimbabwe #Dstv405 pic.twitter.com/x7qQ9jrv8O — ANN7 (@ANN7tv) November 15, 2017

Mugabe is reportedly going to make a special address to the Zimbabwean nation in a matter of hours.

-TNA Reporter