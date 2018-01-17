Multiple school children injured in Umlazi taxi crash

Multiple children have been injured when a taxi crashed on Sibusiso Mdakane Drive in Umlazi E Section, South of Durban on Wednesday morning.

On arrival, Rescue Care paramedics found the taxi lying on its side.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that multiple children between the ages of six and fifteen years were injured.

“Community members rushed them to the hospital in their private vehicles. Six children were still at the scene and sustained minor to moderate injuries.”

After being stabilised on the scene, they were transported to a nearby hospital for the further treatment.

“At this stage, the events leading up to the taxi overturning is unknown however the South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the matter further,” Jamieson said.

-TNA Reporter