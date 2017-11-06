Mum tells of crèche ‘abuse’

FOR the past month Sibongile Mukonweshu, 34, from Soshanguve has been faced with the difficulty of caring for her child who was injured at a day care centre after a teacher allegedly washed her with Jeyes Fluid.

The woman told The New Age that the child had only been at the day care in Ext 7 Soshanguve for two weeks when the incident happened on October 4.

“I was told that my child soiled herself and a teacher known as Zodwa then washed her buttocks with Jeyes Fluid. When the child came home she was struggling to sit on the chair and told me her buttocks were painful,” the mother said.

It was only when she removed the child’s clothes that she was met with the discovery that the child was burnt.

“I then noticed big dark marks on her bottom. I called other children who go to the same crèche as her to find out what happened to Anisha.

“They told me what the teacher did. The discomfort was unbearable at night when she could not sleep. By then there were cracks forming on her skin and the skin was peeling,” the mother said.

The next morning she made a trip to the crèche where she met with the school principal.

“The principal told me she was not there when the incident took place and we had to wait for the teacher. When she arrived she said she had washed my child with the substance.

“When we asked her why she used Jeyes Fluid, the mother said the teacher’s response was that she wanted to stop the smell.

“I told them they should take my child to the hospital and the principal sent myself and the teacher to a doctor in Rosslyn about 3km from the area. The doctor was scared of treating the child as he was so shocked.

He gave the child medication and something to put on the wounds.

“I then took the child to Kopanong Clinic and one of the nurses advised me to open a case with the police.”

They then went to George Mukhari Hospital and the child was treated, but she has not healed.

“I’m worried that the chemicals could have affected my child internally.

I just want her to be examined and treated,” she said.

She said that the hospital demanded she pay R500, which is reportedly charged for foreign internationals and she did not have the money.

“I asked the principal for the money.She refused and told me to leave. But later gave me R300 after I came with the police.

“When I first opened a case police told me to solve the situation with the school,” she said.

A case of deliberate child abuse by a guardian was later opened at the Akasia police station but police have not made an arrest. Thepolice’s Mathew Nkoadi confirmed that a case was opened.

The owner of Karabo could not respond to questions when contacted.

Social development spokesperson Mbangwa Xaba said that it was disappointing that the child fell victim in the care of someone who was trusted to look after her.

“We will investigate the matter and also check if the school is registered and if the staff are properly trained,” He said that the department would also make time to visit the family.

KUTULLO MADISHA

kutullom@thenewage.co.za