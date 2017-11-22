Municipal executive jailed for fake qualifications

Former Director for Water Services at the Mopani District Municipality in Limpopo, Itumeleng Letwaba has been sentenced to 8 years imprisonment for fraud by the Tzaneen Regional Court.

Letwaba (34) was found guilty of contravening section 66(2) of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997 by the Tzaneen Regional Court on 20 November 2017.

“On 21 November 2017 Letwaba was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment half of which is suspended for 5 years by the Tzaneen Regional Court on conditions that she is not found guilty of fraud, forgery, uttering or contravening section 66(2) of the Higher Education Act 101 of 1997 during the suspension period,” Limpopo Hawks Spokesperson Matimba Maluleke said.

Letwaba was arrested by the Hawks for fraud after submitting fake certificates to secure employment in the department.

She had applied for the post of Director of Water Services at the Mopani District Municipality in 2009 using fake certificates.

However the municipality noticed some irregularities on her qualifications after her appointment and alerted the Hawks.

“An investigation was initiated which revealed that her diploma was false.

“These were also found to be the same fraudulent qualification she used to apply for her previous job at Ephraim Mogale Municipality in Marble hall where she was appointed as a project manager,” Maluleke said.

-TNA Reporter