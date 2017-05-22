Municipality faces water crisis

Kamiesberg local municipality is facing a severe water shortage which has forced the municipality to depend on boreholes to supply water to residents for household use.

The municipality contains 14 towns that get supplied with water from boreholes.

Municipal manager Joseph Cloete said towns in the Kamiesberg municipal area are totally dependent on borehole water.

“Kamiesberg municipality needs of each town to identify future projects to be implemented to address the shortages of water they experience,” Cloete said.

Business owners and residents from one of the towns, Hondeklipbaai, raised their concern about their sporadic water supply.

Emdi Swanepoel who owns a guest house in Hondeklipbaai said the water crisis had affected local businesses tremendously.

Swanepoel said the water crisis was negatively affecting developments and contributed to the low economic spin-offs in the area.

The business community is struggling to create jobs for the locals due to the difficulties they are experiencing in attracting customers.

“It’s not healthy for my business because the image it shows is not good. Guests stand here from ten o’clock in the morning because they can’t shower,” Swanepoel said.

Meanwhile, the municipality said Koingnaas and Hondeklipbaai are supplied with water from three operational boreholes in Koingnaas.

“The water at the moment is sufficient for the Koingnaas, Hondeklipbaai and the mine. “It is required to upgrade the existing supply system to Hondeklipbaai to properly address the shortage of water in the town,” Cloete said.

He said the existing water supply system is insufficient to supply towns like Garies.

“Additional boreholes will be equipped with the project in the Kamiesberg municipal area,” Cloete said.

The Kamiesberg local municipality is a category B municipality situated within the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape province.

It is one of the smaller municipalities of the six that make up the district and was established in 2001 in accordance with the demarcation process.

The municipality spans three topographic zones from the sandy coastal lowlands (Sandveld) to the mountainous central Kamiesberg escarpment (Hardeveld) and to the eastern plateau of Bushmanland.

Cloete said additional boreholes were drilled in these towns and can only be equipped by installing a desalination plant in each town.

“A project was implemented in the 2015-16 financial year as phase 1 construction in each town only make provision to ensure proper water supply in the short-term,” Cloete said.

Meanwhile the water supply to the town Tweerivier is sufficient but the supply to Kharkams is insufficient.

Additional boreholes were drilled by the Department of Water and Sanitation in the vicinity of Tweerivier that needs to be equipped to ensure sufficient supply to Kharkams. The municipality said they were working with the district municipality of Namakwa. Cloete said they assisted with technical advice and, where possible, temporarily resolved the water related issues.

Cloete said water would be treated by a desalination process.

The shortage of water experienced will be properly solved in the long-term.

“Kamiesberg municipality wants each town to identify projects that will be addressed under the MIG funding and in cases of emergencies, water is supplied by a water truck delivery,” Cloete said.

