Munyai on his marks for the big guns

CLARENCE Munyai plans to reach the semis of the IAAF World Championships that start tomorrow. The 19-year-old TuksSport High School product will be the second youngest

athlete to compete in the 200m race in London but he is not fazed coming up against the big guns. Munyai says age will count for nothing once they step onto the track against the world’s best.

“I guess I am lucky in a way because I have had the opportunity to race against Akani Simbine, Wayde van Niekerk and Thando Roto in our local event,” Munyai said.

“They count among the best. I also had the opportunity to compete in the Diamond League Meeting in Rabat. I am sure the experience I gained will stand me in good stead in London.”

With the experience gained at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year and competing in the Diamond League, Munyai feels he can qualify for semifinal as he knows what to expect on the big stage.

“A time of 20.30 in the heats ought to be good enough. The semis are going to be tough. In fact, it is going to be war. “Everybody will be racing flat out as only eight athletes get to the final.”

Of the 59 athletes from 42 countries competing in the 200m, he is the 10th fastest with a personal best of 20.10. Van Niekerk is the second fastest with a time of 19.84 and Simbine the third fastest with a time of 19.95.

A definite highlight for Munyai was the Golden Spike Meet in Ostrava where he set a junior world best in the 300m, running 31.61 to finish third. Van Niekerk won in 30.81, setting a world best time.

Munyai will be in action on Monday in the 200m heats where he will be up against Van Niekerk and Simbine at 7.30pm SA time.

