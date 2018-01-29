Murder case probed

POLICE are investigating a case of murder after a 30-year-old man was found lying in the street with multiple stab wounds to his head and lower body at the weekend. The victim was dragged by a mob from a shack before being attacked with sticks, fists, empty bottles and stones while lying on the ground on 29th Street in Zone 9, Thembalethu township.

The man was covered in blood when he was rescued by the police who took him to George Hospital where he died minutes later from his injuries. Bloodstained bricks, tree branches and broken bottles which were used to attack him were also found at the scene of the crime. Police believe the victim was dragged there by members of the community after being accused of theft in the area.

Residents interviewed said they heard a man crying in the street while being shouted at and insulted by a group of people. A 40-year-old woman said the victim was not from the area. “Nobody seems to know the man in this area,” she said.

“I heard the man screaming for help and people swearing at him. I was afraid to look through the window or to go out. This is not the first incident to happen in our area this year. It’s sad but there was nothing we ciukd do.” Thembalethu police spokesperson Capt Dumile Gwavu said a case of murder was being investigated and that no one had been arrested yet.

“A case of murder has been opened for investigation,” Gwavu said. “Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt Lucelle van Rensburg on 044 802 8934.” In another weekend crime incident, the crime prevention unit patrolling in Mayibuye Street in Zone 6, arrested a man selling dagga on the street corner.

During the search, police found parcels of marijuana weighing 4.3kg with a street value of R30000. Gwavu said the victim would appear in the Thembalethu Magistrate’s Court.

-MPUMI KIVA