Murky probe of top cop

Leaked emails show the extraordinary involvement of private investigator Paul O’Sullivan in the war of attrition between acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The emails in the possession of the The New Age show that O’Sullivan coached Sable Hills Estate manager Chris Jooste to implicate Phahlane in criminal conduct in a sworn statement.

Sable Hills is the estate where Phahlane lives. The draft of this statement was copied to lead Ipid investigator Mandlakayise Mahlangu.

The emails said Mahlangu was due to meet Jooste the following day to formalise the statement. In one of the emails to Jooste copied to Mahlangu on November 17, O’Sullivan writes: “Mandla, the principal investigator and team leader of national special projects will drop this afternoon. You do not have to be concerned about recriminations”.

In another email sent on the same day and again copied to Mahlangu, O’Sullivan appears to help Jooste draft his sworn statement. “Dear Chris, When both statements are completed, please remove the ?????? parts and then remove the colour highlighting.

“Also remove any red guidance notes and it’s good to go. Do not sign yet,” O’Sullivan says. He then warns Jooste not to discuss the matter with anyone.

“I repeat it would be an offence to advise any party in respect of the contents hereof and the above notes. I know you are on the right side of the fence.”

Ipid is probing Phahlane for alleged corruption and defeating the ends of justice. Jooste yesterday told The New Age: “Paul O’Sullivan drafted the statement in my office and I was officially summoned to hand the Phahlane file to the Ipid investigator Mr Mahlangu. The file consists of building drawings and an occupation certificate relating to the residence of Phahlane.

“I had never known Paul O’Sullivan prior to the day he arrived at our estate with Ipid. He was clearly in charge of the group of people that visited me. At first I thought he also was part of Ipid. Later on, I learned that he is not part of Ipid but a private forensic investigator,” he said when asked what his relationship was with O’Sullivan.

Phahlane said he was aware of the email exchange between Jooste, O’Sullivan and Mahlangu. “The investigation was conducted in an irregular manner in which the investigation is compromised. It was led by Paul O’Sullivan who is an alleged witness and also appears to be a leading investigator,” he said.

Phahlane said O’Sullivan goes around influencing witnesses to give evidence in his favour. “It appears Ipid is taking instructions from O’Sullivan, now my question is that what is he, is he a witness, a complainant, a whistle-blower or an investigator?”

He said the investigation seeks to “discredit” him and his “reputation”.

“I reiterate, I will comply with the investigation, which would be done by a competent authority,” Phahlane said.

O’Sullivan accused Phahlane of feeding his “defence” to the media. “I have agreed with Ipid not to discuss the merits of the case and am going to stick to that,” O’Sullivan said.

“His conduct closely resembles the conduct of former commissioner Jackie Selebi 10 years ago, and we all remember how that ended. Time will eventually prove that he is indeed corrupt and I will not let him get away with what he has done. I now understand why I and a senior officer from Ipid get death threats from police officers.” O’Sullivan said there were criminal charges pending against Phahlane for very serious offences, including corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

He said he had added other charges of intimidation, unlawful arrest and torture, as it is now clear that he was behind his unlawful arrest and torture as a result of the case he opened against him. “I have now been able to prove Phahlane was behind the death threat SMS sent to myself and the Ipid investigator in November last year, two days after I opened a further case against him and the previous acting head of Ipid, Kgamanyane, for defeating the ends of justice.

“I’ve now been able to trace that message originator to a serving police officer with links to Phahlane’s accomplices Mokotedi and Mdluli. Print that!” O’Sullivan said.

