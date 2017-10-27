Music series jazz line-up

Award-winning jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini has been added to the line-up of this week’s edition of Bassline Presents music series, which initially was headlined by Eastern Cape artists Asanda Msaki Mvana and Dumza Maswana.

The series will take music fans on a spiritual journey of Afro jazz at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City tomorrow night.

Both Maswana and Msaki released Afro-jazz albums late last year, titled Molo and Zanelisa respectively and will be performing at the An Afropolitan Evening With Dumza and Msaki, while Makhathini, who is one of the most prolific jazz musicians of the current generation, also comes with a new offering, Ikhambi.

Maswana described the sound of his second album as different from his debut album titled Iphupho Lam, released in 2010, which was more Afro-pop.

“On the Molo album, I had an idea of how I wanted to sound like and worked with the best team of musicians and producers,” Maswana said.

Maswana said this would not be the first time they did a show together, as they were both billed to perform at the Buyel’Ekhaya Music Festival, which is one of the biggest in the Eastern Cape, last year.

When asked whether there would be a collaboration between him and Msaki , Maswana said: “Yes, we are doing a song together but it’s a surprise and I really hope we’re going to do a song together in the near future. We are already taking about it.”

The baritone gifted singer said all his songs were his favourites.

“But I know people will kill me if I don’t perform Molo, Andikho and Sombawo.” Maswana, whose baritone has been compared to that of Victor Ntoni, said although he regarded Ntoni as his inspiration, his music was different.

“I don’t think my music and bro Vic’s are similar but our voices are. He was, like me, a baritone. He has inspired me so much but our sounds are different.”

The South African Music Award-nominated singer said he approached and treated every one of his live performances differently, as he allowed the music to dictate the direction. He said he had an amazing band that really understood him and gave the best performance to make a show awesome.

During the show, Maswana will be featuring Suthukazi Arosi and Titi Luzipho, as they were part of the Molo project. He said the show would be all about the fans, as an appreciation of their support.

Later in the year Maswana will be performing at the Jazz Legends Festival, where he will be sharing the stage with the likes of Hugh Masekela, Caiphus Semenya and Bhudaza. He will also be recording a song with world acclaimed DJ Black Coffee.

