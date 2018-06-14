Muslim Judicial Council reacts to Malmesbury mosque attack

Two worshipers have been killed in an attack at a mosque in Malmesbury in the Western Cape on Thursday Morning.

The suspect was reportedly shot and killed by the police following the incident.

It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the two worshippers to death during a morning prayer session.

In a statement, the Muslim Judicial Council has expressed its shock on the attack.

“We can confirm that two people have been killed whilst in I’tikaaf and another regular musallee of the Masjid was injured.

“We do not have any further details as yet but we urge the community not to jump to any conclusions until clarity has bee given.” Reads the statement.

The council said the president and his deputies were on their way to the mosque to gather more information on the incident.

More to follow as the story develops.

-Afro Voice Reporter