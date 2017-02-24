‘Mutilator’ in court

The Danish national accused of mutilating women and storing pieces of their genitals in a deep freezer is expected back in court today.

Peter Frederiksen, 64, is expected to be given a date for his trial today. He was arrested after packets containing 21 clitorises and an assortment of tools used to slice off the women’s body parts were allegedly found in his house in Langhoven Park, Bloemfontein.

He has been in custody since his arrest in September 2015. Frederiksen is facing 59 charges. He is also accused of conspiring to commit murder after he was linked to the murder of his wife Anna Molise. Molise, who was going to be a state witness, was gunned down outside her home in Maseru, Lesotho just weeks after Frederiksen was arrested.

The delays in the trial have been caused by his inability to afford a lawyer.

The ANC Women’s League in the Free State is expected to be present in court.

MICHAEL TLHAKKUDI |provinces@thenewage.co.za