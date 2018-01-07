My Zulu Wedding film to wow

There are very few black female directors in the country but one making waves this year is Lineo Sekeleoane, whose romantic comedy, My Zulu Wedding, will have people talking when it premiers at the local box office on February 23.

My Zulu Wedding is South Africa’s first film to have a black female producer and director.

The release date for the film coincides with the month of love and Sekeleoane says moviegoers will be swept off their feet by the film’s dashing story line.

Leading up to the release My Zulu Wedding has been described as “unashamedly romantic, glamorous and hilarious” while also “paying loving tribute to the richness of African culture”.

The film is designed at “acknowledging the sometimes schizophrenic reality of many urban South Africans who live sophisticated modern lives that are nonetheless shaped by their family cultures, traditions and expectations”.

To get a feel of what the film aims to achieve, The New Age recently took time out to speak to the woman behind it all, Sekeleoane, who said the local and international mix of talent in the film was crucial. It stars big-name actors such as Nondumiso Tembe as Lou, Darrin Dewitt Henson as Tex and Carl Anthony Payne II as Nate, among others.

Sekeleoane said it could not be avoided as the story line called for a good combination between a local and international cast.

You have recently announced the release date for My Zulu Wedding. How do you plan to make sure the film gets audiences coming to cinemas, as we have seen in the past local films playing second fiddle to international blockbusters?

Honestly, I don’t quite know the answer to that right now but I am doing my research to see what is possible and trying to come up with a strategy with our various partners.

Tell us about the cast and combining local and international actors in one production. How did this come about?

The local and international mix was intrinsic to the story line because the character starts her journey in New York and falls in love with an American.

The story is about different cultures coming together and modernity clashing with our customs, which is always an interesting subject for me. Part of what makes us interesting as Africans is how rooted we are to our culture and how we navigate this new world while trying to hold on to our identities.

The families in the stories are also mixed. The lead female character, Lu, comes from a Basotho-Zulu background, the lead male is an American raised by a Nigerian doctor turned jazz musician played by Akin Omotoso’s father, Kolo Omotoso of Yebo Gogo fame. It makes the story richer and more interesting and shows how connected we all are, no matter where you are from or where you grew up. The benefits of having an ensemble cast is being able to appeal to different people and different segments of the market.

How do you feel about the work you and the team have put in to make the film a reality?

I am proud of the work that we have done. We had a great time doing it. It was a great collaboration and it seemed to take a lifetime but it was all worth it.

Who and what inspired you to do film?

The film was inspired by a traumatic situation. Whenever I am faced with something difficult, I go to my happy place and try to find something that will make me laugh. My Zulu Wedding was inspired by a joke that I had formulated for Makgano Mamabolo, an actress friend of mine who plays the sister to our lead Mabo in the film. She inspires a lot of ridiculous things in my life and we always formulate crazy scenarios just for laughs, which often find their way into a script or a piece of dialogue.

With more than 20 films and television productions under your belt, what has it taken for you to make it as a female filmmaker?

I have worked on many productions both in television and on films. It has taken patience and tenacity. This is not an easy industry to be in so you really have to love what you do. If you don’t have a passion for it and a willingness to forsake everything else then you simply won’t survive.

I have a very supportive family and great friends who have kept me in their prayers to get me through the tough times – and it does get tough. It’s not the kind of thing you do for money but you do it because it gives you life.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za