Mystery stabbing to death of VUT student

Vanderbijlpark police are investigating a case of murder after a student was stabbed to death inside the campus at the Vaal University of Technology.

A B-Tech Chemical engineering student was involved in an altercation with a bouncer at VUT Lapa Lounge before he was found dead outside the lounge.

Warrant Officer Albert confirmed the case of murder has been opened.

“I can confirm that the case has been opened. The deceased was stabbed but we are still waiting for the doctor’s report. He and the bouncer were having an argument and one of his lady friends came and intervened and the deceased took out the knife and tried to stab the bouncer but ended up cutting the arm of the woman wide open.

Albert said the CCTV footage does not show who stabbed the deceased after he walked away from the bouncer.

“The bouncer took the lady inside the Lapa Lounge to assist her then the deceased and two of his friends went out of the place. On another video footage you see the deceased walking, holding his neck and collapsing.

The university’s spokesperson Mike Khuboni said he hopes the police will accelerate the investigation.

“We are hoping the police will finish the investigation soon. The police are looking at the CCTV footage and once they have established all the facts we will then make a report on what happened.

Khuboni confirmed that the lounge sells alcohol to students. Attempts to get a comment from VUT Lapa Lounge Marketing Manager KP Moeng were unsuccessful after he initially promised to give us his version.

“I don’t speak to the media. Sorry my guy I don’t have any comment,” said Moeng before hanging up the phone.

“What happened was unfortunate and it was not suppose to happen,”said SRC President Lemogang Medupe.

Asked why they allow the lounge to sell alcohol to students inside the campus, Medupe said; “We don’t want students to go out of the university to party. We try to keep the students within the campus.”

-TNA Reporter