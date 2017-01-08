N2 cameras help police

Cameras installed along parts of the N2 aided city of Cape Town metro police officers in arresting armed robbers who were captured robbing a married couple.

The cameras also helped officers arrest the two robbers in Bonteheuwel.

Last weekend’s robbery of the couple was captured by operators at the city of Cape Town’s Transport Management Centre.

The cameras are operated from transport in Goodwood. The officers saw the couple being robbed and alerted the metro police.

The couple’s ordeal started when their bakkie broke down. They were approached by two men who robbed them of their valuables, including a cellphone, cash, bank cards and the woman’s handbag.

The city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the husband’s arm was cut while he was trying to protect his wife by fending off the attackers.

The two men then crossed the N2 and fled toward Bonteheuwel.

Operators followed the movements of the men who were totally unaware that they were being monitored.

They were also followed by metro police members Kieyam Isaacs and Ethne Lekay, who were assisted by camera operators to track them down.

The two suspects were followed to a house in Bonteheuwel.

“Additional metro police officers arrived and the two were arrested with the stolen items in their possession,” Smith said.

“Good teamwork resulted in the arrest. The metro police department’s radio communication centre played a vital role in dispatching and directing the constables to the suspects.

“Metro police officers responded swiftly and ensured that the criminals were arrested. They had attempted to evade arrest by changing clothes and hiding the stolen items after they committed the crime, but our officers weren’t fooled.”

Smith urged motorist to refrain from stopping on the N2 if they could help it and to remain alert at all times.

The N2 is a crime hot spot and motorists are urged not to pull over to answer their cellphones. They are also asked to make sure their vehicles are in good working order.

VINCENT CRUYWAGEN

vincentc@thenewage.co.za