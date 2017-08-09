N3 ​highway blocked due to bridge collapse​

N3 highway has been closed this morning after a bridge collapsed in the early hours of today.

At least five people were injured after the bridge over the N3 Highway near Van Buuren Road and the M2 Geldenhuis Interchange collapsed.

It is reported that the three people who were trapped in a truck that collided into the bridge were taken to the hospital.

Unconfirmed reports say the collapse might have been caused by an earth tremor.

The road linking Eastgate and Primrose has been closed.

JMPD’s Wayne Minaar says the cause of the collapse is unknown.

“According to information received at about 1:30 this morning CCTV footage shows of how a bridge collapsed this morning on the N3 Van Buuren Road off ramp which links Eastgate and Primrose,” said Minaar.

“Traffic going towards the airport from the N2 are encouraged to use other routes like the buccleuch interchange and N3 south and R24,” he said.

Minaar said N2 has been blocked as the truck is trapped underneath the bridge.

3 injured in Van Buuren Road bridge collapse. #sabcnews — KiratLalla (@KiratLalla) August 9, 2017

I hope no one died. Any serious injuries? Reporters? #BridgeCollapse — TP Mofokeng (@Theopain) August 9, 2017

Hope the truck drivers are okay 🙏🏽 #BridgeCollapse — Neo Kruger (@LeomashNeo) August 9, 2017

TNA Reporter