Napoleon exits from the EFF

MARIKANA activist Napoleon Webster has abandoned the EFF to join the Forum for Service Delivery.

Webster said yesterday he had defected to the organisation that contested local government elections last year for the first time. He said he would be sworn in as a councillor.

“I have been given a position as a councillor by another party. I will be sworn in as a councillor by the Forum for Service Delivery,” Webster told The New Age.

He said that no formal notice of his departure had been sent to the EFF.

“I don’t think I have to explain myself to them.

“For me, working for my community is in line with my activism. The opportunity to serve as a councillor gives me more responsibility.”

Webster is expected to be sworn in this week.

Accused of murder, he was released from a Rustenburg prison last week and granted R3000 bail. The North West High Court however ordered that Webster must remain at his Meadowlands home until his case was over.

Webster has objected to his bail conditions, saying it prevented him from reporting to the Marikana police station in connection over a charge of escape from lawful custody. He vowed to challenge his bail conditions in court.

Webster and 13 other co-accused were charged for allegedly killing Petros Chale on December 8, 2016, in Marikana Extension 2, Rustenburg, over the allocation of low-cost RDP housing.

The trial of 19 other men accused of murdering several non-striking miners in Marikana 2012, resumed this week in the North West High Court.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg yesterday, Webster said the Marikana massacre, where 34 striking Lonmin miners were shot dead by police, should not be forgotten by the public.

“Don’t forget about Marikana, don’t just go on the commemoration on the 16th (August). What happened in Marikana is still happening now. South Africa’s justice system is failing the people, especially the poor.”

Webster also said his bail conditions barring him from setting foot in Marikana smacked of a conspiracy.

“One of my bail conditions is that I can’t go to Marikana. Probably they are preparing for Cyril (Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa) to go there,” he said.

Ramaphosa has since apologised for the “language” he used when talking to mine management and police officers about the simmering tensions before the massacre.

He was cleared by the Farlam Commission of any wrongdoing.

Founder of the Forum for Service Delivery, Joe Kekana, said yesterday the organisation was “finalising” Webster’s swearing in as a party councillor.

