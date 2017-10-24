National Credit Regulator issues a Compliance Notice to Volkswagen

National Credit Regulator (NCR) on Monday has pronounced that it has issued a Compliance Notice to Volkswagen Financial Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd for charging consumers an on the road fee, admin fee and handling fee on credit agreements.

The NCR said it will continue to conduct industry-wide investigations on the cost of credit to eliminate illegal charges and fees that consumers are charged.

“The National Credit Act allows consumers to be given a quotation which sets out the cost of credit before signing credit agreements. Consumers should request this quotation from their credit providers so that they can properly check the cost of credit that is being offered,” Chief Executive Officer at the NCR Nomsa Motshegare said.

The National Credit Regulator also reminded the credit providers that it is a criminal offence to charge consumer fees and charges that are prohibited by the National Credit Amendment Act of March 2014.

