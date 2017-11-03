Taxi strike on the cards for next week

The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has announced that on Wednesday it will be marching to the Department of Transport and Presidency in Pretoria.

General secretary of the NTA Alpheus Mlalazi said that transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has no political background to deal with the economic challenges of the taxi industry.

“This protect march has been necessitated by the Minister of transport failure to appreciate the severity of the problems besieging the taxi industry to the extent that they retard growth and development of the taxi industry effectively compromising road safety and customer care,” said Mlalazi.

Mlalazi indicated that NTA has made numerous requests through correspondences to meet with the Minister and are sad to announce that all their efforts were ignored.

“Having to have sent three requests and having to have waited for three months the NTA applied for a permit to protest which was granted on the 19 October and they protest was postponed subjected to the Minister making a firm commitment to clear and unambiguous negotiation process”.

He added, “The minister has not seen it fit to dedicate his resources proportionately with the transport mode’s market share”.

NTA is expecting at least 10 000 members to attend the march. And has stated that the march will be peaceful.

Mlalazi said that during the march as the NTA they are not planning to block roads.

“It is not our intention to black the roads and it is also not our intention dispute examination as we know that most learners are writing their exams,” said Mlalazi.

Learners writing exams on that day have been advised to make alternative arrangements for transport.

