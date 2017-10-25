National Treasury budgets R948bn for infrastructure investments

The National Treasury has on Wednesday revealed that it has budgeted R948 billion on infrastructure investments aimed at improving the quality of infrastructure spending.

This is according to Finance Minister’s Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget, which stated on how the government is planning on prioritising on maintenance of existing infrastructure and improving procurement of infrastructure projects.

“Government is embarking on a number of new initiatives in infrastructure in order to improve the quality of our infrastructure spending.

“This includes maintenance of existing infrastructure, improved procurement of infrastructure projects, better conditional grant terms to eliminate inefficiencies and underspending,” Gigaba said.

The education sector is also expected to receive an R44 billion boost on building new schools and refurbishing existing schools, libraries, and laboratories.

The decision to invest heavily in infrastructure, come amid Cabinet’s approval of Budget Facility for infrastructure which sought to overcome shortcomings in planning and execution of large infrastructure projects.

During last year’s medium-term Treasury revised the country’s growth forecast from 0.9% to 0.5% as part of the medium-term budget statement.

Meanwhile, Gigaba said the municipal spending is projected to be R197 billion whilst the provinces are anticipated to spend R208 billion over the METF, adding that the lion’s share of economic infrastructure is provided by State Owned Companies which are projected to spend a total of R402,9 billion over the Midterm.

The minister further said they have started considering proposals from water, rail development, broadband, magistrate and high court construction and refurbishment.

-TNA Reporter