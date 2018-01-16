Ndlozi slams Pearl Thusi for remarks on EFF’s H&M protest

EFF spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has on Tuesday responded to television personality Pearl Thusi on her remarks on EFF’s protest action at H&M stores.

Following the protest by EFF members at H&M stores for their ‘offensive’ advert which featured a black child modeling in a “coolest monkey in the jungle” hoodie.

The party decided to attack several stores in Gauteng.

Thusi expressed her disapproval of the protest, in a story carried by TimesLIVE.

She said the EFF’s action misrepresented black people as ‘savages’.

“So instead of fighting at their level you’re just going to vandalize stores and establishments? Spread violence and fear? Oh, Ok. Just misrepresent us all as savages then.”

Ndlozi responded with a tweet saying: “ANC self-hating mascot who believes blacks with stones fighting oppression are savages. It would be a waste of breath to show her that she’s adopted the oppressor’s language to describe blacks. Will she also be distancing herself from savage movies like of Solomon Mahlangu?”

EFF leaders have vowed to take further action against the stores and said that they were not apologetic of the actions taken by the supporters against it.

Leader Julius Malema said the party was due to meet with the store this week where they would present them with a number of demands.

“We will demand that H&M should after apologizing adopt a charity of their choice and send clothes to that charity, and as a sign of showing remorse they should also ensure that some percentage of their clothes are produced here in South Africa.”

Every single racist institution is will be visited by the red brigade to ensure there are consequences to any denigration of the black race! #EFFprotest against H&M is not the last one. https://t.co/70PnePZ9cd — IG: @MbuyiseniNdlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) January 13, 2018

So instead of fighting at their level you’re just going to vandalize stores and establishments? Spread violence and fear? Oh, ok.

Just misrepresent us all as savages then. https://t.co/ocRq309Cqx — PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) January 13, 2018

-TNA Reporter