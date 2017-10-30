NDZ allies thrash latest ‘smear’ campaign

AS NKOSAZANA Dlamini Zuma’s supporters closed ranks around her, a communications strategy expert said he was not surprised by the latest revelations and predicted more dirty laundry will be aired. In fact, Solly Moeng said in Cape Town yesterday, another book on President Jacob Zuma was due to be released before December.

Moeng was commenting after the Sunday Times yesterday published an extract from The President’s Keepers, a book written by investigative journalist Jacques Pauw. Yesterday’s disclosures come at a time when the ANC leadership elective conference in December is drawing closer and when allegations of malfeasance by those hoping to become ANC president are coming out of the woodwork.

The book makes various claims, among them that President Zuma did not submit any tax returns in the first five years of his presidency and that a security company, owned by a friend, at one time paid him a monthly salary of at least R1m.

The book also alleges that suspected tobacco smugglers bought his son Edward’s influence by paying him thousands of rands every month for years. According to Pauw’s book, cigarette manufacturer Adriano Mazzotti has bankrolled part of Dlamini Zuma’s run for the ANC presidency by buying caps and T-shirts used in her campaign.

Moeng said he was not surprised by the timing of the Sunday Times report. “It’s possible all of these things are coming out because people are frustrated. I’m not surprised.

There’s more on this man. I expect more to come out. Another book on Zuma is coming out this year.” Yesterday, the Presidency rejected the claims in the Sunday Times about alleged wrongdoing by President Jacob Zuma in relation to some undeclared funds.

“President Zuma has declared to the relevant authorities all income received. The allegations contained in the reports are misleading and are clearly part of ongoing smear campaigns. The tax matters of the president are in order,” Bongani Ngqulunga, Presidency spokesperson, said in a statement.

He said: “The president has also not received any information related to taxes linked to the Nkandla upgrades as alleged by the media.” ANC Women’s League general secretary Meokgo Matuba said the organisation was not shocked at the desperate attempt by the Sunday Times to discredit Dlamini Zuma through a staged smear campaign driven by white monopoly capital.

“We remain confident that this smear campaign will neither stick nor succeed. “It has become clear to us that this sustained negative campaign is designed to cast aspersions and discredit our preferred candidate for the ANC presidency.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr Dlamini Zuma has had no clandestine and dodgy relations with anybody throughout her political career,” Matuba said in a statement. She said: “Dr Dlamini Zuma has nothing to hide.

Her discipline and dedication to radical economic transformation have therefore attracted millions of well-wishers who have volunteered their time, resources and energy to make sure she becomes victorious in December.”

The MK Veterans Association also accused the Sunday Times of running an anti-Dlamini Zuma smear campaign.

“The Sunday Times has chosen to impose themselves on to the ANC presidential contestation and to promote one particular candidate.

We call on all our cadres and every member of the ANC to defend our leader and the radical economic transformation cause that she stands for,” MKVA said in a statement.

