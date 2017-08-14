NDZ, CR17 SQUARE UP

DESPITE the ANC attempting to keep a lid on the party’s succession battle ahead of its December national elective conference, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa went head-to head to woo supporters in Gauteng yesterday.

Both Dlamini Zuma and Ramaphosa have utilised ANC cadre forums and memorial lectures as platforms to further their aspirations of leading the 105-year-old liberation movement.

Dlamini Zuma told a packed stadium in Germiston that when women contend for leadership positions, they are told they are “inferior”.

“We as women know how to take care of people. We raise judges and teachers. Now they want to say women are inferior,” Dlamini Zuma said. She also cautioned that the party will lose political power if it is not careful.

“We have political power but we will lose it if we don’t take care of it. The land must be returned to the people. The Freedom Charter states that the land must be returned to those who live in it.”

Speaking ahead of Dlamini Zuma’s keynote address at a prayer gathering in Germiston yesterday, ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini said despite opposition to Dlamini Zuma’s presidential aspirations, the former African Union chairperson would emerge as the party’s next president.

“Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma is the president of the ANC come the December conference,” Dlamini said. ANC Ekurhuleni chairperson Mzwandile Masina closed ranks behind Dlamini Zuma, accusing her detractors of scare mongering tactics.

“Those who go around spreading rumours about you as a project of the Guptas are lying,” Masina said. In Alexandra on Friday, Dlamini Zuma rebuked ANC MPs who broke party ranks during the no confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma. Dlamini Zuma also took aim at ANC leaders who criticised the party’s policy proposal on radical economic transformation.

“Some people argue that radical economic transformation is anti-white. It is not. It is pro-South Africa. It is for everyone because it will help this country,” Dlamini Zuma said.

Meanwhile, events turned ugly in Ekuhurleni yesterday during Ramaphosa’s OR Tambo memorial lecture when the party’s zonal committee member Sello Sekhokho took aim at Dlamini Zuma, describing her as a “mini-Zuma in a skirt” who would extend President Jacob Zuma’s leadership beyond his term of office if she was elected as the party’s president.

Sekhokho, who was later flanked by rebel ANC MP Mondli Gungubele and ANC provincial secretary Hope Papo, made his remarks while welcoming Ramaphosa as the main speaker at the lecture “This programme of Ramaphosa does not have a woman in it.

We must lobby branches in favour of Deputy President Ramaphosa. Let us not be afraid,” Sekhokho said. Ramaphosa, while steering clear of firing direct pot-shots at his detractors in the ANC, later took to the podium and continued on his usage of state capture and rampant corruption within the ANC rank and file as key themes in his presidential campaign.

He said the ANC leadership needed to ask tough questions about its will to root out faction-fighting within the organisation in order to reverse its downward spiral.

“As we commemorate the memory of OR Tambo, we have to ask ourselves whether we have the same vision, the same courage and the same commitment that comrade OR Tambo had,” Ramaphosa said.

BONOLO SELEBANO