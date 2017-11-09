NDZ: Radical transformation is a must

Poverty in South Africa has a black face.

This is how ANC presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma paints the picture of inequality in the country.

“The poor tend to be mainly black women and children in particular,” Dlamini Zuma says.

And these marginalised groups bear the brunt of an unequal society. The future of the country is bleak if this inequality remains unaddressed.

“If this continues, then the state won’t be able to pay for grants, education or health.”

Dlamini Zuma says Radical Economic Transformation (RET) is key to bringing marginalised groups into the mainstream economy. This starts with ensuring that economic power is not in the hands of a few.

“RET is about expanding our economy to increase participation and transform the structure, ownership and management of the economy.”

The front-runner in the race says RET is about doing justice to the majority and there should be no fear about looting happening in the name of radical transformation.

“Look at the agricultural sector… our people have no farms and if they do, they don’t have any assistance. Help from the government is a must for transformation to happen.”

Watch the full interview at 7pm on ANN7 (DStv channel 405)