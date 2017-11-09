NDZ talks RET, tackles critics head-on

Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says she is going into the ANC succession race with her head held high.

Arguably one of the front-runners in the highly contested ANC race, Dlamini Zuma says she is ready to tackle all challenges that come her way head-on.

“I fought apartheid… I have no reason to be afraid now,” she says in an exclusive interview with ANN7.

Dlamini Zuma says it can’t be business as usual in the South African economy when the majority is excluded from the mainstream economy.

“I fear a revolt if we do not transform now.”

She also has words for those who associate radical economic transformation with looting.

“I never looted state coffers and I will not do that in future.”

