NDZ victory will shame media bias

IT IS becoming clearer every single day that a victory of Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma at the ANC December conference will not only represent a victory by ANC branches over all external influences and sideshows but will be a repudiation of the establishment news media and its media malpractice.

Dlamini Zuma supporters are derided every day for claiming that the media is an active player in the road towards the ANC December conference, placing an unreasonable amount of time in discrediting and working against her and her campaign. This is becoming evident every day.

Her victory at the conference will clearly upset a few ANC branches and members, but that’s in the realm of party democracy. However, it will highly antagonise the politico-media complex, who have but called for defeat come December 2017.

Dlamini Zuma is facing an unfair amount of negative press and daily she is painted as unintelligent (despite being a medical doctor), a Jacob Zuma proxy (despite having had an independent and very successful career without her husband), corrupt (this has always been seen as an easiest way to crush a black person’s credibility), anti-male and just about every other negative tendency.

Like all black women, Dlamini Zuma’s contributions to our country have gone largely unrecognised and unrewarded. She is facing a double burden of being black and being a woman. Like all women who have risen to the heights of leadership that she has reached, she has had to fight all manner of ignorance and prejudice, daily punching her own crack in the stubborn ceiling that still keeps many women outside looking in.

Despite all these battles, Dlamini Zuma can’t have thought that she would one day face the whole country’s media establishment.

Dlamini Zuma’s womanness and the circle of both men and woman who surround her have been fodder for many ignorant trolls who still find it easy to make judgements on a woman’s capacity or independence just by the people next to her, even if she in fact is fiercely independent and hardly takes their advice without cause.

Yes, experts have told us that when women want to collaborate, especially with powerful men, they are seen as weak, as ceding their power to men.

Experts have told us that when women seek advice, they are seen to be incapable.

Why don’t they know everything and do everything?

We have been told that when women do in fact choose to do it all by themselves, then they are accused of having a male hate, trying to prove that they are better than men.

Dlamini Zuma has gone through it all over the last few months and more.

Yes, being close to Zuma these days is a licence to be disrespected and hated. This is the foundation of all the exaggerated negative media. In what can only be media malpractice, journalist (and author) Jacques Pauw wrote an article for Sunday Times about an explosive revelation of Dlamini Zuma’s dirty dealings with self-confessed cigarette smugglers, fraudsters and money launderers.

So, who is the author of this book with such explosive revelations?

It turns out that it’s Jacques Pauw himself.

This is not only bizarre but bordering on misleading and fraudulence itself.

Jacques Pauw writes an article in the third person about a sensational book that reveals shocking information about Dlamini Zuma, but the same writer who is praising the book for its revelatory work is actually the author of the very book.

This is like a judge giving a harsh sentence based on a precedence case of two years ago. When you check that precedence case, it was by the same judge.

The book is published on Sunday, the article is written on Sunday, ensuring that no time is given to independent critics to review the book, to double-check its sources and to verify its authenticity.

The author has already pretended to be a third party praising his own work, ensuring that by the time real independent critics decode the book, the damage has already been done. You cannot be your own book reviewer, showering yourself with all sorts of praise for your work.

This is not mere self-aggrandisement but a misleading exercise with grave consequences for others. It is also an abuse of media for vindictive purposes.

The article and book claimed that Adriano Mazzotti has emerged as a contributor to Dlamini Zuma’s campaign to be the next ANC president at the December conference.

Pauw then argues from that conclusion backwards through a conspiracy theory that takes him through the corridors of the South African Revenue Service, looking for who got hired.

It is now up to ANC branches to break Dlamini Zuma out of that entrapment and to repudiate the politico-media complex in its quest to choose for the ANC and country who their president should be.

Jessie Duarte is deputy secretary-general of the ANC, Sefora (Sisi) Ntombela is deputy president of the ANC Women’s League, Nomvula Mokonyane is Minister of Water and Sanitation, Meokgo Matuba is secretary-general of the ANC Women’s League