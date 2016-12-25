NEC hands out gifts

SOUNDS of ululating and laughter filled the The Mshiye Hall in rural iMpendle village near Pietermaritzburg when ANC KZN provincial secretary Super Zuma returned to his hometown to shower the community with Christmas gifts this week.

The event was part of the ANC provincial executive committee’s festive season programme which will see ANC leaders extending a helping hand to those individuals and families who are unable to support themselves. “We do this annually and this is the third year the ANC leaders have dipped into their own pockets to assist those who cannot afford to have a festive Christmas,” Zuma said.

Zuma handed over food hampers, blankets and other necessities such as sanitary towels to orphans, the elderly and other destitute members of the community. “This is our way of thanking the elderly for instilling discipline in us which has led us to where we are today because it literally takes a village to raise a child and 90% of the senior citizens who are here today contributed to raising the man that I am today. We also want to inspire our children to follow the same path,” Zuma said.

Zuma said some of the elderly lost their children during the intense political violence between the ANC and the Inkatha Freedom Party and later the ANC and United Democratic Movement so they relied on government grants for suppor. Some of the orphans at yesterday’s party lost their parents during the outbreak of HIV-Aids in the 1990s.

“We all know someone who could use a helping hand and we can’t keep waiting for the government to do everything. If you are in a position to help, reach out to those in need” he said.

Pensioner Ntombi Dladla said the villagers shared the little that they had because everyone was poverty-stricken. She said most families did not celebrate Christmas because they could barely afford their daily meals. “We are very grateful to him (Zuma) because in his successes he has remembered the community he left behind,” she said

-Nokuthula Ntuli