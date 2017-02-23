NEHAWU calls for Mashaba to step down

National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) on Thursday called for Johannesburg Major Herman Mashaba to step down.

NEHAWU marched to the Council House in Johannesburg during the march the union group had a scuffle with police.

Scuffle as #NEHAWU Protests against Mayor Herman Mashaba. Protesters trying to make their way inside the Council chambers #DSTV405 pic.twitter.com/tTGP62rdQr — ANN7 (@ANN7tv) February 23, 2017

NEHAWU is demanding amongst other issues for Johannesburg Herman Mashaba to step down and are not happy with mayor Mashaba cancelling the Jozi at work programme,the protesters are demanding the major to have the project back on.

SAPS and Metro Police had to restrict the protesters from gaining entry into the building where a council meeting was due to take place.

The Jozi at work programme was initially started by the previous major Parks Tau.

The programme was designed to create an opportunity for communities to partner with the City of Johannesburg in the delivery of municipal services in their own neighbourhoods . It was launched by the then Major in 2014 .

What was planned to be a peaceful protest by NEHAWU almost turned violet as police battled with protesters who were trying to make their way into the chambers demanding to meet the Mayor .

The council meeting had to be called off as protest outside continued, after being blocked access at the entrance into the chambers , NEHAWU members met to strategise on their way forward as the Mayor had not availed himself to them.

-TNA Reporter