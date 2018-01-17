Nehawu calls on Gauteng health to sort issues of student nurses

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) has called on the Gauteng Department of Health to sort out the issue of recruited student nurses who were meant to begin their training on January 15.

This follows a WhatsApp message from the Department of Health, notifying the 700 students who have been recruited that they cannot start their training due to the department’s financial issues.

Nehawu’s General Secretary Zola Saphetha said this is an insult to these students who probably resigned from whatever part-time jobs they had.

“This reckless act by the department is unacceptable and points out lack of proper planning by the department of health.”

Nehawu has pointed out that the department needs student nurses to address service delivery and under staff challenges.

Sapehetha added that as a nation we need to prioritise the education and training of our youth in order to contribute to the skills revolution and safeguard a brighter future for our country.

“As Nehawu, we are already engaging the national department to intervene in this situation to ensure there is an urgent solution to the crisis.”

“We also believe the time has come for the country to deal with the difficult issue of concurrent functions between national and provincial health departments as part of the broader transformation of the sector and to improve service delivery,” he said.

-TNA Reporter