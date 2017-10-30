Nehawu strike set to paralyse WC legislature

A LABOUR dispute has seen the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) threatening the Western Cape provincial parliament that it will withhold its services when Helen Zille opens the Legislature next year.

The threat against the opening of an event that the DA-led provincial government annually uses to boast about its accomplishments and plans for the province is one of four made by the union to legislature secretary Gilbert Lawrence.

In the letter dated last Thursday, the union informed Lawrence that its members have resolved not to participate in certain activities.

Nehawu listed as the events to be affected by its action as the end-of-year function scheduled for December 6, a Development Function Seminar scheduled to take place from December 5 to 8 and next year’s state of the province address.

The union gave as its reasons for its decision the intention of the WCPP to close for part of December without consulting worker representatives. The matter has been referred to the CCMA.

