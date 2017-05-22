Nehawu to fight for better wages and conditions for workers at UP

The National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) will not relent on their strike action and pickets until their demands were met by the University of Pretoria, spokesperson for the union Edu Ntsako Nombelani said on Monday.

The union is also demanding the introduction of medical aid scheme options, claiming “the current options were expensive”.

Nehawu is demanding a 10% increase, a figure that has since been revised to 8%.

The union is also demanding the payment of a 13 th cheque.

The striking workers today marched on the campus, but were removed by the police following the court interdict prohibiting Nehawu members from protesting inside the university premises.

Nombelani said the union would continue to stage pickets while its leadership engages the university.

While Nehawu demanded a 10% increase, the employers offered 7% which the union rejected.

Nombelani said the union was committed to improving the lot of their members and would not give up on their struggle for a living wage and improved benefits for the workers.

Nehawu demands to the University management are as follows:

 Our initial demand was 10% and we later moved to 8% while the employer

offered 7% plus R3000 once off

 We demand the introduction of 13th cheques and the offer is to introduce it

in 4years and the employer is refusing to bargain on modalities

 We demand the introduction of more medical aid scheme options as there is

currently only one option which is very expensive for the workers. The

employer want to impose schemes without the input of labour

 We demand the review of Post-retirement medical aid, the employer is

refusing as it currently benefits only white staff members

