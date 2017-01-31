Nel AfriForum unit to deal with NPA ‘selective prosecution’

Former state prosecutor Advocate Gerrie Nel, who has resigned from the National Prosecuting Authority, is set to join Afrikaner civil rights group Afri-Forum.

A credible source within the organisation confimed the news to the The New Age on Tuesday.

Gerrie Nel is understood to have joined Afriforum in order to establish a private prosecutions unit.

The private prosecutions unit according to the source is being established to “deal with cases where we are worried about selective prosecution, when the NPA is not prosecuting should it be prosecuting.”

“Legislation makes it possible for private prosecution and this is what we intend to do, the source said.

Afri-forum has indicated it would reveal the full details of its partnership with Nel during a press briefing to be held on Tuesday or early Wednesday.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku on Tuesday confirmed that the NPA had received Nel’s resignation.

“He [Nel] indicated that he will be pursuing other interests outside the NPA,” said Mfaku.

Gerrie Nel gained a worldwide profile with his tenacious prosecuting of convicted killer and paralympian star Oscar Pistorius.

Nel is also famous for the prosecution of former National Police Commissioner Jackie Selebi who was convicted of fraud in 2010.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Justice and a former colleague of Nel at the NPA Glyeniss Breytenbach spoke glowingly of Nel saying his expertise would be missed.

-Siphiwe Mchunu