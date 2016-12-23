Nelly Furtado’s 2017 comeback: career recap in five music videos

The Canadian singer is set to make a comeback in 2017 with a new album called “The Ride.” The video accompanying the “Man eater” singer’s single, “Pipe Dreams,” taken from the upcoming album, has now been released on the YouTube channel of American magazine, Pitchfork. Here’s a look back over the artist’s career in five music videos.

“I’m Like a Bird”

In the year 2000, the young Nelly Furtado burst onto the pop scene with the single, “I’m Like A Bird,” which was a hit worldwide. The album “Whoa, Nelly!” sold several million copies thanks to hits like “Turn Off the Light” and “… On the Radio (Remember the Days),” offering a mainstream pop sound straddling several musical genres. In 2001, Nelly Furtado won the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “I’m Like a Bird.”

Watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roPQ_M3yJTA&feature=youtu.be

“Força”

Riding high on her initial success, Nelly Furtado wanted her second album, “Folklore,” to reflect and celebrate her Portuguese origins. Despite “Força” being picked as the anthem of the 2004 European Football Championship, the album failed to meet with the same success as its predecessor.

Watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gk1v9s5s7YI&feature=youtu.be

“Maneater”

Nelly Furtado then teamed with heavyweight producer, Timbaland, to work on a new album called “Loose.” Released in 2006 and featuring hits like “Maneater,” “Promiscuous” and “Say It Right,” the singer’s third album stormed to the top of the charts.

Watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLolag3YSYU&feature=youtu.be

“Manos al Aire”

After this huge international success, the singer recorded an album in Spanish, called “Mi Plan,” which bagged her another Grammy Award in 2010.

Watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n5c3tfvp4Lc&feature=youtu.be

“Pipe Dreams”

After a fifth album that went largely unnoticed (“The Spirit”), Nelly Furtado is set to return with a new album called “The Ride,” due out in March 2017. The singer has ditched her former R’n’B getup for a 1980s-inspired aesthetic, as seen in this minimalist video showing the singer walking through a house.

Watch the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dardmy1eNw&feature=youtu.be

-Relaxnews