Nelspruit man sentenced for rape and housebreaking

A Nelspruit man has been sentenced to 25 years direct imprisonment for housebreaking and for the rape of an 11-year-old child at kaBokweni Clau Clau Trust in Mpumalanga.

Judas Zwane was sentenced to five years for housebreaking and 20 years for raping a child in 2010.

During the trial, it was revealed that the victim was at home sleeping with her older sister and younger siblings at their home when the accused, who is their neighbour broke in and dragged the young girl out and raped her.

The victim’s sister then reported the matter to neighbours who then alerted the police.

Mpumalanga NPA Spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the suspect was later arrested while trying to leave the area.

“The victim’s sister was able to identify the accused by the clothes he was wearing during the commission of the offence. He was later arrested.”

Nyuswa congratulated the state prosecutor Thulani Msibi for having a strong case that led to the man’s conviction.

She said the strong sentence given to Zwane will deter other criminals from engaging in criminal activities.

“The court found substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence and sentenced him to 5 years in respect of housebreaking and 20 years for rape.”

