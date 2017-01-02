Netanyahu denies wrongdoing before expected questioning in graft probe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied any wrongdoing Monday ahead of his expected questioning by police in a graft probe, telling his political opponents to put any “celebrations” on hold.

“We hear all the media reports. We see and hear the festive spirit and atmosphere in television studios and in the corridors of the opposition,” Netanyahu told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to a video posted to his Facebook page.

“I want to tell them to wait for the celebrations. Do not rush. I told you and I repeat: There will be nothing because there is nothing. You will continue to inflate hot air balloons and we will continue to lead the state of Israel.”

-AFP