New bill won’t benefit authors

Local poet and children’s books author Charmaine Mrwebi will this week make a presentation to Parliament on how the new proposed amendments to copyright legislation will deprive creators of their livelihood.

Speaking to The New Age yesterday, Mrwebi said the new proposed law is a threat to the soul of authors, performers and creators in general.

Mrwebi is expected to speak to the portfolio committee on trade and industry about the limitations of the new proposed Copyright Amendment Bill 2017.

The Copyright Act of 1979 says copyright in a published edition vests in the exclusive right to make or to authorise the making of a reproduction of the edition in any manner, while in sound recording the law prohibits the making, directly or indirectly, a record embodying the sound recording, letting, or offering or exposing for hire by way of trade, directly or indirectly, a reproduction of the sound recording.

The law also protects the copyright of broadcasts, computer software, cinematograph film and artistic works.

Revision of the new bill includes the removal of the provisions relating to the creation of a new type of work, namely craft works, protection of performers’ rights, protection of rights of phonograms and promotion of broadcasting of local content. Protection of performers’ rights and the promotion of broadcasting of local content are already dealt with in other legislation and policies, such as the Performer Protection Act, an amended version of which was published for comment in December 2016.

It also includes the removal of the provision that state copyright shall be perpetual. Mrwebi said the previous law provided that the works of authors be created only after permission was sought.

“With the newly proposed bill, users are, in essence, allowed to just make copies of their work. What happens now is that we sell books to libraries and educational institutions in large quantities but according to the new bill they can buy say five books and make copies for future use,” Mrwebi said.

She said because many of them were full-time authors and creators the new bill would affect their livelihoods.

An article written by attorney in the trade mark department of kisch IP, Tammi Lea Pretorius, says the bill seeks to restrict commercial contracts unduly, in a number of provisions. Assignment of copyright remains limited at 25 years, after which it appears that the copyright will vest in the last assigneer.

She writes on polity.org.za that in some portions of the bill, the principle of national treatment appears to have been ignored although this principle is one of the cornerstones of copyright law and cannot, therefore, be overlooked.

“If it was the intention of the drafters that after 25 years, the copyright would be returned to the author, this won’t be the case if more than one assignment has taken place.

“So, if we ignore the catastrophic effect of replacing a copyright owner’s ability to assign a work with a 25-year exclusive licence (which is effectively what the drafters are doing), what is the point if it may not even benefit the author?” she says.

KAMOGELO SEEKOEI

